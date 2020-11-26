Global  
 

This is a day to express gratitude to the makers of our Constitution: PM Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Constitution Day is a day to express gratitude to the makers of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to building the India of their dreams.

In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi said, "We began to observe 26th November as Constitution Day in 2015. Since then, people...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Soldiers in Siachen, Kargil recite preamble; PM speaks on Constitution Day

Soldiers in Siachen, Kargil recite preamble; PM speaks on Constitution Day 04:58

 On the occasion of India's Constitution Day, soldiers deployed in Siachen and Kargil recited the preamble to the Constitution. They 'reaffirmed their commitment' to the Constitution, the Defence MInistry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation and stressed on the importance of...

IndiaTimes