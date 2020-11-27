Friends star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing engaged to Molly Hurwitz aka 'the greatest woman on the planet'
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The 51-year old actor has been dating 29-year old literary manager Molly Hurwitz since 2018. Earlier, Molly had revealed that the two were dating in a Valentine's Day Instagram post.
