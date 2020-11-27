Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat co-star Rohit Bhardwaj REACTS to his wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor [EXCLUSIVE] Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Shaheer Sheikh's friend and Mahabharat co-star Rohit Bhardwaj sends good wishes to him and Ruchikaa Kapoor for their new phase in life. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor tied the knot a few days back. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

