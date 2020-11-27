TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari quits Mamata's cabinet: Bengal BJP says 'we have kept our doors open'

Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata, says she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB



West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on November 27 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB. He said, "Mamata is scared when our leaders come from Delhi. When Bapu comes from Gujarat you revere him, why fear when Modi Ji and Amit ji come from same place? There's conspiracy to make West Bengal into West Bangladesh, terror groups are active here, we want to improve it."

