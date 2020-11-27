Global  
 

TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari quits Mamata's cabinet: Bengal BJP says 'we have kept our doors open'

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who faces one of the most challenging elections of her polical carrer, on Friday suffered another setback as senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned as the state's transport minister.
