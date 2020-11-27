Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DNA Exclusive: Farmers` agitation hijacked; Khalistani terrorists behind violence during protests?

Zee News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses various aspects of farmers' protests in his show DNA. Through DNA, Zee News sought to know if Khalistani extremists have hijacked the farmers’ protest?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like