'My Hindutva does not allow bad conduct', says Uddhav Thackeray
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () After completing a year in the office of the tri-party alliance, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called the BJP 'people with distorted mentalities'. Denying the possibility of a saffron alliance in the future, he cautioned the frenemy against attacking his family.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its 12th anniversary. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four...
Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Goswami walked out of Taloja Central prison..
Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami released on interim bail after Supreme Court's order on Nov 11. He got arrested in an abetment to suicide case. While speaking to ANI, Arnab Goswami said, "It was..