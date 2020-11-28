Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia asked to appear in defamation case 'without any failure' on Dec 3
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav have been asked to appear before the Delhi court on December 3 in connection with a criminal defamation case.
