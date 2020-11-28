Global  
 

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia asked to appear in defamation case 'without any failure' on Dec 3

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav have been asked to appear before the Delhi court on December 3 in connection with a criminal defamation case.



