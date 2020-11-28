Vaccine tour: PM Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park near Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine progress
After inspecting the progress at Zydus Biotech Park, PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.
