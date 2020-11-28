Global  
 

Vaccine tour: PM Modi arrives at Zydus Biotech Park near Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine progress

DNA Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
After inspecting the progress at Zydus Biotech Park, PM Modi will also visit Serum Institute of India in Pune and Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad

PM Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad 01:24

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park on November 28. He visited the Biotech park to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi will also visit the Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune review vaccine development and...

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine development [Video]

PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to review COVID vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad airport on November 28. He is on a visit to the city to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process at the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Metropolis in Gujarat, India


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

A Third Of America Had Thanksgiving, Ignored COVID-19 [Video]

A Third Of America Had Thanksgiving, Ignored COVID-19

Public health experts warned for months that Thanksgiving should not happen traditionally. The reasoning being that dinner would be the perfect place for the coronavirus to spread. They suggested people limit their feasts, just for this year, to single-household affairs. Still, more than a third of Americans said they would not be making any changes. Thanksgiving 2020 would remain traditional despite the looming virus threat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
'Ram Barat' celebrations in Ayodhya cancelled due to COVID-19 [Video]

'Ram Barat' celebrations in Ayodhya cancelled due to COVID-19

'Ram Barat' celebrations which depict the marriage procession of Lord Ram, and takes place every five years from Karsevakpuram to Janakpuram has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. Dharam Yatra Mahasangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad that take out the 'Barat' decided to scrap this year's event. "We have decided to cancel the 'Barat' this year. We have urged people to observe the celebration at their homes and temples, light earthen lamps, blow conch shell, chant holy mantras and hoist flag," said Sharad Sharma, spokesperson, VHP.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

Pune Pune Place in Maharashtra, India


Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech Indian biotechnology company and vaccine manufacturer


Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India


Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer

'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020

Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
PM Modi vaccine tour to 3 cities tomorrow | Details here | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi vaccine tour to 3 cities tomorrow | Details here | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a 3-city tour on Saturday to understand the vaccine manufacture and distribution process. He will visit 3 vaccine plants of Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published
COVID-19: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin begins at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital [Video]

COVID-19: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin begins at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital

Phase-3 trial of Covaxin began at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Volunteers are coming at the hospital for the test. "Volunteers who've been vaccinated have yet not complained of any..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published

PM Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Zydus Biotech Park of pharma major Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad to review the vaccine development. The visit is the...
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to visit vaccine making units in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will embark on a three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day