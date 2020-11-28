Instead of joining hands to tackle the pandemic, Opposition is making plans to topple the govt: Uddhav Thackeray
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () Uddhav Thackeray, 60, will complete a year in office on Saturday, a period marked by frequent predictions from the Opposition that the three-party coalition government would not last. However, Thackeray now exudes confidence that his government will complete five years in power. The resource crunch and pandemic notwithstanding, the CM says he is confident his regime enjoys popular support. Thackeray spoke to a group of newsmen at his official residence on Friday. Excerpts:
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its 12th anniversary. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four...
Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Goswami walked out of Taloja Central prison..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published