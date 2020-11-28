Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Instead of joining hands to tackle the pandemic, Opposition is making plans to topple the govt: Uddhav Thackeray

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Uddhav Thackeray, 60, will complete a year in office on Saturday, a period marked by frequent predictions from the Opposition that the three-party coalition government would not last. However, Thackeray now exudes confidence that his government will complete five years in power. The resource crunch and pandemic notwithstanding, the CM says he is confident his regime enjoys popular support. Thackeray spoke to a group of newsmen at his official residence on Friday. Excerpts:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Guv Koshyari, CM Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks

Guv Koshyari, CM Thackeray pay tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacks 01:40

 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid homage to victims of the 26/11 terror attacks on its 12th anniversary. The event took place at Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thackeray family pays tribute to late Balasaheb on his death anniversary [Video]

Thackeray family pays tribute to late Balasaheb on his death anniversary

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's 8th death anniversary is being observed on November 17. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his family paid tribute to him at Balasaheb..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Mumbai's Mahim Dargah reopens with COVID guidelines in place [Video]

Mumbai's Mahim Dargah reopens with COVID guidelines in place

Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen religious places from November 16. Masks have been made compulsory for all visitors along with COVID related guidelines. The development comes..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
‘I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me’: Arnab Goswami [Video]

‘I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me’: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Goswami walked out of Taloja Central prison..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:06Published