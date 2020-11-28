Global  
 

Calling GHMC polls gully elections disrespect to Hyderabad: J P Nadda

Mid-Day Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
BJP national President J.P. Nadda said on Friday that calling Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls a 'gully election' is a disrespect to the people of Hyderabad. He hit back at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for criticising him for campaigning in GHMC polls.

"I was astonished when it was said that...
