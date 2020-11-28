Calling GHMC polls gully elections disrespect to Hyderabad: J P Nadda
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () BJP national President J.P. Nadda said on Friday that calling Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls a 'gully election' is a disrespect to the people of Hyderabad. He hit back at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for criticising him for campaigning in GHMC polls.
Voting is underway in Jammu and Kashmir for the first phase of District Development Councils (DDC) election. J&K goes to polls first time after the abrogation of Article 370. People were seen outside Shamasabad polling station in Budgam. 43 out of 280 constituencies in the Union Territory are going...
Amid the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pitched for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. "Some people..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:22Published