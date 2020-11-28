Gujarat: PM Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. After his hour-long visit to the facility, the PM will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.
