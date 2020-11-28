Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gujarat: PM Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work by going to pharma major Zydus Cadila's manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. After his hour-long visit to the facility, the PM will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi vaccine tour to 3 cities tomorrow | Details here | Oneindia News

PM Modi vaccine tour to 3 cities tomorrow | Details here | Oneindia News 01:18

 PM Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a 3-city tour on Saturday to understand the vaccine manufacture and distribution process. He will visit 3 vaccine plants of Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute and bharat biotech located in Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad respectively on November 28th. #VaccineTour...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D [Video]

Watch: PM Modi, in PPE kit, reviews COVID vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed manufacturing and development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad on November 28. Wearing a PPE kit, PM Modi was seen taking tour of the biotech park with officials updating him about the status of the vaccine development. He is on a 3-city visit to review the development work of COVID-19 vaccines. PM Modi will also visit the Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
PM Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad [Video]

PM Modi visits Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Zydus Biotech Park on November 28. He visited the Biotech park to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D. PM Modi will also visit the Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune review vaccine development and manufacturing process.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer


Cadila Healthcare Cadila Healthcare Indian multinational pharmaceutical company

PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed here on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to ireview coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, an..
IndiaTimes

PM to visit vaccine centres in 3 cities

 While in Hyderabad, the PM will visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facilities, where work on the development of India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine,..
IndiaTimes

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Set up body for power balance among 3 organs, govt advised

 The two-day All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, which concluded here in Gujarat on Thursday, passed several important resolutions, including one urging..
IndiaTimes

Ministries & several states deploying facial recognition tech systems: Study

 At least 32 Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) systems, estimated at Rs 1,063 crore, are in various stages of deployment by union ministries, central agencies..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin begins at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital [Video]

COVID-19: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin begins at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital

Phase-3 trial of Covaxin began at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Volunteers are coming at the hospital for the test. "Volunteers who've been vaccinated have yet not complained of any health issues or symptoms. More volunteers will be vaccinated today," said Sola Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Parul Bhatt. Meanwhile, preparation is underway at Serum Institute of India in Pune where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on November 28. PM will review the vaccine production.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Metropolis in Gujarat, India


AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Wall Street too giddy over vaccines: economist [Video]

Wall Street too giddy over vaccines: economist

Spartan Capital Securities chief market economist Peter Cardillo tells Reuters Fred Katayama investors are overly optimistic on the impact of vaccines as AstraZeneca's trial data comes under question. He also provides his view on retailers' prospects for the holiday shopping season.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:13Published
Nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns [Video]

Nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns

Britain asked its regulator on Friday to assess AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for a possible rollout, while the Philippines and Thailand secured millions of doses, giving the shot a vote of confidence after experts raised questions about trial data. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published
Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines [Video]

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines

The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said. Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think “very carefully” about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Company to run new tests amid fresh doubts [Video]

Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Company to run new tests amid fresh doubts

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:33Published

Pune Pune Place in Maharashtra, India


University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake [Video]

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine [Video]

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine

A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a week after we learned about it, the developers have admitted to a manufacturing error. The error resulted from two different doses during the recently concluded phase III trial. AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford described the vaccine as being 70% effective.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Expert sees "nothing sinister" amid questions over vaccine's data

 AstraZeneca and Oxford University acknowledged a manufacturing error that raised questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020

Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel mocks Modi govt over Covid vaccine l #HTLS2020 [Video]

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel mocks Modi govt over Covid vaccine l #HTLS2020

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lashed out at the Modi government over the Covid vaccine distribution plans. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Baghel..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:02Published
Amid protest march, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks #HTLS2020 [Video]

Amid protest march, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks #HTLS2020

On the day that protesting farmers attempted to march to Delhi to seek revocation of three agriculture-related legislations, Union minister Rajnath Singh invited them for talks. Speaking at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed here on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to ireview coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, an...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •allAfrica.comZee NewsDNAUpworthy

Pfizer Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccine to US From Belgium

 Pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer began shipping doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Friday via chartered cargo flights between Brussels, Belgium, and Chicago to have...
Newsmax Also reported by •UpworthyallAfrica.comZee News

PM Modi to visit vaccine making units in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will embark on a three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsHindu