Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tests positive for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti was shifted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from Lala Lajpat Rai's Neuro Science Centre Covid ICU ward hours after she tested positive for the coronavirus disease on late Friday night.
