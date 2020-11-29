COVID-19 caseload climbs to 93,51,109

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NYC 'preparing' for schools to be shut down -de Blasio



As COVID-19 cases rise again in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said the city is "preparing" to shut down public schools if the infection rate climbs to three percent. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago India's COVID-19 response approach was pre-emptive, graded: Harsh Vardhan



Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took part in the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health. The meeting took place via video conferencing in the national capital on November 11. Addressing at the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago CSI students volunteer as COVID-19 contact tracers



CSI students are working to help the South Central Public Health District's COVID-19 caseload. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 93 million-mark; 492 deaths in 24 hrs India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.09 lakh with 43,082 new cases in a day, while 87,18,517 people have recuperated so far pushing the national...

Zee News 2 days ago



