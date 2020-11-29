Global  
 

COVID-19 caseload climbs to 93,51,109

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.51 lakh with 41,322 new infections being reported in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recovered so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total cases increased to 93,51,109 and the death toll climbed to...
