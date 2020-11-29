Global  
 

Turning barren plot into wetland: How Ambedkar University Delhi gave back its lush look

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Four years ago, Ambedkar University Delhi took possession of a barren plot used by people of Gopalpur village in northeast Delhi to learn driving or for religious gatherings. Today, it is a wetland with over 90 species of trees and 108 species of migratory birds, the miracle wrought on the 15 hectares by the students and teachers of AUD’s Centre for Urban Ecology and Sustainability (CUES).
