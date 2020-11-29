Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Rupal Patel believes the show ended too early; says, 'I feel there should be a second season of the show'
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Rupal Patel aka Meenakshi Rajvansh says that the show ended too early and she feels that the show should have a second season.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Rupal Patel aka Meenakshi Rajvansh says that the show ended too early and she feels that the show should have a second season.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources