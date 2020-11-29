Global  
 

Plea in SC to nullify election results if maximum votes in favour of NOTA

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
A PIL seeking directions to the Election Commission to nullify the election results and hold fresh polls if maximum votes have been polled in favour of NOTA in a particular constituency has been filed in the Supreme Court. It also sought directions to restrict the contesting candidates from taking part in the fresh election, who have participated in the nullified election.
Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

