Plea in SC to nullify election results if maximum votes in favour of NOTA
A PIL seeking directions to the Election Commission to nullify the election results and hold fresh polls if maximum votes have been polled in favour of NOTA in a particular constituency has been filed in the Supreme Court. It also sought directions to restrict the contesting candidates from taking part in the fresh election, who have participated in the nullified election.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
None of the above Ballot option to vote against all available candidates
South Carolina State of the United States of America
SC concerned over violations of Covid-19 guidelines on wearing for face masks, social distancing
IndiaTimes
Election commission body which oversees elections
Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57Published
Due to good governance, NDA is coming back in Bihar: Sanjay Jaiswal
Credit: ANI Duration: 00:58Published
MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 21 seats; Congress alleges ‘selective EVM tampering’
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:33Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Supreme Court sides with church challenging California's COVID restrictionsIn an unsigned order with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said a federal district court must revisit an earlier ruling against the church.
CBS News
Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to ex-DGP of Punjab in murder caseA bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah allowed the appeal of Saini against the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court declining him..
IndiaTimes
Lawsuit by Trump allies challenging Pennsylvania election results reaches Supreme CourtConservative U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and others allege that state officials had no right under the state constitution to expand mail-in voting.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court to mull challenge to convictions under "racist Jim Crow" jury lawsMore than 1,500 people are still incarcerated in Louisiana due to non-unanimous jury verdicts — 80% of whom are Black, one analysis found.
CBS News
State must discard 'colonial notion' of being sovereign in handing out doles at will: SCThe state must discard the "colonial notion" that it is a sovereign handing out "doles at its will" and is bound to act "fairly" and in a "transparent" manner,..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources