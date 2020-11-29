Plea in SC to nullify election results if maximum votes in favour of NOTA

MP bypolls: BJP ahead in 21 seats; Congress alleges ‘selective EVM tampering’



BJP is leading in over 20 seats in out of the 28 where bypolls were conducted in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 6 seats according to Election Commission trends at 4 pm. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he was confident of a victory in the bypolls and added that he understands the pulse of the common man by just looking into their eyes. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted to congratulate the winning candidates. Scindia also expressed his gratitude to all the devout voters and said that he is confident the winning candidates will be ready for public service and proper development of their constituency. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of ‘selective tampering of EVMs’. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit back saying that a BJP victory is certain whenever Singh raises the EVM bogey. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government needs to win at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. The bypolls in the state was conducted on 3rd of November, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.

