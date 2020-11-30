BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari passes away, PM Modi expresses grief
PM Modi expressed condolences over the demise of Maheshwari and said she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar discuss farmers' issue at BJP chief JP Nadda's residenceFarmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3.
DNA
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda meet; farmers call Burari ground ‘open jail’
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:50Published
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Indian Railways plan to serve tea in Kulhad at every stations across country
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hails PM Modi's visit to COVID-19 vaccine facilities; clarifies laterSharma's praise for Modi came just a day after Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the Prime Minister for visiting vaccine facilities.
DNA
PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj HighwayAfter inaugurating the Highway the Prime Minister will light a diya to mark the celebrations of Dev Deepawali on Kartik Purnima.
DNA
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources