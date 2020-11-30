Global  
 

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari passes away, PM Modi expresses grief

DNA Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
PM Modi expressed condolences over the demise of Maheshwari and said she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state.
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar discuss farmers' issue at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence

 Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3.
DNA
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda meet; farmers call Burari ground ‘open jail’ [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda meet; farmers call Burari ground ‘open jail’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over the farmers' protest against the three central farm laws with BJP president J P Nadda here late on Sunday evening. Shah has already appealed to the protesting farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. Meanwhile, farmers had earlier rejected Centre's proposal to move the protest to Burari ground. Farmers said the Burari ground is an "open jail". Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:50Published

Indian Railways plan to serve tea in Kulhad at every stations across country [Video]

Indian Railways plan to serve tea in Kulhad at every stations across country

In an attempt to make India plastic-free, Indian Railways is now planning to serve tea in Kulhad (earthen cups) at every railway stations across the country, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in Rajasthan's Alwar on November 29. He said, "There're nearly 400 railway stations serving tea in Kulhad (earthen cups). We're making efforts to implement the same across the country as Railways' contribution in making India plastic-free. It'll also generate employment."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve [Video]

Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve

As many as 51,000 earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya marking the eve of Kartik Purnima. The lamps were illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of River Saryu. Sabarimala Temple in Kerala was decorated as Karthika Deepam celebrations were held. The eve of Dev Deepawali was celebrated in various ways across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday. PM will dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of NH-19. The city glowed on the eve as a laser show was held in Varanasi at Chet Singh Ghat. The Prime Minister will also attend Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, later in the day. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in various parts of the country. Kartik Purnima marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hails PM Modi's visit to COVID-19 vaccine facilities; clarifies later

 Sharma's praise for Modi came just a day after Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the Prime Minister for visiting vaccine facilities.
DNA

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway

 After inaugurating the Highway the Prime Minister will light a diya to mark the celebrations of Dev Deepawali on Kartik Purnima.
DNA

Farm laws have opened up doors of opportunities: PM Narendra Modi

Farm laws have opened up doors of opportunities: PM Narendra Modi Amid protests by a section of farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that these reforms have opened...
Mid-Day

PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate widened NH stretch, attend Dev Deepawali

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday (November 30) to dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

