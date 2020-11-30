Baba Amte's medico granddaughter Sheetal Amte-Karajki dies by suicide Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki -- the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte -- died by suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram, here, on Monday morning, an official said.



As per preliminary information, she reportedly injected herself and ended her life this morning, said a police official P. Pendarkar from... 👓 View full article

