Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baba Amte's medico granddaughter Sheetal Amte-Karajki dies by suicide

Mid-Day Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki -- the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte -- died by suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram, here, on Monday morning, an official said.

As per preliminary information, she reportedly injected herself and ended her life this morning, said a police official P. Pendarkar from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like