Baba Amte's medico granddaughter Sheetal Amte-Karajki commits suicide
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki -- the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte -- committed suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram, here, on Monday morning, an official said.
