Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Baba Amte's medico granddaughter Sheetal Amte-Karajki commits suicide

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki -- the granddaughter of the legendary Baba Amte -- committed suicide at the famous Anandwan Ashram, here, on Monday morning, an official said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Baba Amte Baba Amte


Anandwan

You Might Like