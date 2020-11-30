For India, 2020 will be known as year of internal discovery: PM Modi

You Might Like

Guru Nanak Jayanti: PM greets nation, Punjab CM launches development projects



Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit candles and offered prayers in the temple premises. On the occasion, devotees also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Nanak - the founder of Sikhism. President Kovind also inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14 Published on January 1, 1970 Farmers’ protest enters Day 5: Watch what Rahul Gandhi & Sanjay Raut said



Opposition parties continue to attack the Modi government over the farmer protests. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers are the real strength of the country and urged people to join their cause. ‘If the farm laws passed by the Modi government are good for farmers, why are they angry?’ Rahul Gandhi asked. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that farmers are being treated like terrorists by the Modi government. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Farmers have called for talks without any pre-conditions and the Opposition parties have also pressed the government to initiate an unconditional dialogue with the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17 Published on January 1, 1970

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi praises Brazil man 'Vishvanath' for promoting Geeta, Vedanta



While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published 1 day ago ‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla



Serum Institute India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to vaccine lab in Pune. Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Minister's knowledge about vaccines and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05 Published 1 day ago COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India: CEO Serum Institute of India



COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed initially in India, informed Chief executive officer (CEO) of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla on November 28. He said, "Vaccine will be distributed.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 2 days ago