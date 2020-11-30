For India, 2020 will be known as year of internal discovery: PM Modi
Monday, 30 November 2020 () "Adversity not only builds strength but also brings out our true innate character. This global pandemic has brought to the fore India's national character for the entire world to behold, as a resilient and united nation," PM Modi said.
Nation remembered Guru Nanak Dev on his 551st birth anniversary on November 30. Devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar following Covid-19 protocols. People along with their families lit candles and offered prayers in the temple premises. On the occasion, devotees also visited Delhi's Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to offer prayers. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tributes to Nanak - the founder of Sikhism. President Kovind also inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to people on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.
Opposition parties continue to attack the Modi government over the farmer protests. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers are the real strength of the country and urged people to join their cause. ‘If the farm laws passed by the Modi government are good for farmers, why are they angry?’ Rahul Gandhi asked. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that farmers are being treated like terrorists by the Modi government. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Farmers have called for talks without any pre-conditions and the Opposition parties have also pressed the government to initiate an unconditional dialogue with the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details.
Serum Institute India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to vaccine lab in Pune. Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Minister's knowledge about vaccines and..
