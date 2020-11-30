Global  
 

Spotted: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi shoot at Gateway of India

Bollywood Life Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday to Siddhant Chaturvedi, we've got you covered on all the celeb spotting in the tinsel town today...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Deepika | Ananya | Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped at Gateway of India

Deepika | Ananya | Siddhant Chaturvedi snapped at Gateway of India 00:37

 Actress Deepika Padukone,Ananya Panday and Siddhant chaturvedi were recently papped by the shutterbugs while making their way to Gateway of India to shoot for Shakun Batra directorial. #DeepikaPadukone #SiddhantChaturvedi #AnanyaPandey

