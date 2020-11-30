Spotted: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi shoot at Gateway of India

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday clicked at Gateway of India



Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were spotted at Gateway of India post shoot. The actresses are set to be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming venture. Nailing their looks, Ananya was seen.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 19 hours ago

Paps snap Tinsel Town's actors in Mumbai



Bollywood actors were spotted in the Mumbai's Film City. Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted in an affluent suburb Khar. 'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon was snapped outside a pet.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago