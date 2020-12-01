Global  
 

World AIDS Day 2020: Frequently asked questions answered

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020
*World AIDS Day* is observed every year on December 1 to raise awareness and educate people about the pandemic disease which is caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

With the immune system weakened, patients of Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) become exposed to infections and diseases. Millions of people...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day 01:08

 In a bid to create awareness among people about AIDS, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art on World AIDS Day at Odisha's Puri beach on December 01. The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility". December 01 marked as World AIDS Day every year.

