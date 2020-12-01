Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth may end his political suspense today
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () More than 24 years after making his first political statement that diminished the electoral prospects of the AIADMK in the 1996 assembly election, actor Rajinikanth has sought another 24 hours to end the suspense over his political entry.
Keeping the suspense over his political plunge alive, superstar Rajinikanth today asked his forum Rajini Makkal Mandram functionaries to strengthen the mandram while he would announce his decision soon. District office bearers expressed their opinion to Rajinikanth in a meeting this Monday morning....