Bigg Boss 14 Day 55 Highlights: Jasmin And Rubina End Up In A War Of Words



Bonds in the Bigg Boss 14 house change on a weekly basis. However, none of us ever expected Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin to end up at loggerheads, that too because of Nikki Tamboli’s antics!.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 07:13 Published 4 days ago

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Gony Goes On Rampage After Fight With Kavita



Last night's episode of Bigg Boss was all about Aly V/S Kavita as the audiences witnessed one of the biggest fights of the season break out between the two. What started as a task and a war-of-words.. Credit: desimartini Duration: 04:41 Published 6 days ago