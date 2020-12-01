Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World AIDS Day: Progress in HIV control but still a long way ahead for India

DNA Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
India's progress in HIV prevalence and mortality is noteworthy, but a lot needs to be done to meet the SDG commitment of ending the AIDS epidemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Watch: PM Modi's 2nd Covid vaccine lab visit to Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad 01:41

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Telangana's Hyderabad on November 28. He arrived in the city after a tour of Zydus' facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier in the day. PM Modi is on a 3-city tour to take stock of Covid vaccine development in the country. He tweeted...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World AIDS Day World AIDS Day

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day [Video]

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day

In a bid to create awareness among people about AIDS, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art on World AIDS Day at Odisha's Puri beach on December 01. The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility". December 01 marked as World AIDS Day every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream [Video]

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream

Elton John is teaming up with bosses at TikTok via his AIDS Foundation for a special partnership on World AIDS Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Sustainable Development Goals Sustainable Development Goals Set of 17 global development goals defined by the United Nations for the year 2030

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Elton John and David Furnish lead winners at 2020 British LGBT Awards [Video]

Sir Elton John and David Furnish lead winners at 2020 British LGBT Awards

Sir Elton John and David Furnish lead the winners at 2020 British LGBT AwardsThe pair were named the winner of the Global Impact award, for their long-standing work to raise awareness of HIV/ AIDS with..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket [Video]

After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket

Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:02Published
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on state of economy, banking & NPAs l #HTLS2020 [Video]

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on state of economy, banking & NPAs l #HTLS2020

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara spoke on the state of the economy, the way forward and the RBI proposal to allow business houses into banking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 32:28Published