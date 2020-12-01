Global  
 

Delhi witnessed 32.2 per cent rise in COVID-19 cases in November

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020
November has turned out to be the most precarious month for the national capital in managing the rage of COVID-19 pandemic. The month recorded an unprecedented number of cases and fatalities since the pandemic struck.

In November alone, the capital city reported 32.2 per cent rise in the COVID-19 tally, adding 1,83,665...
