UGC NET 2020 result declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; check cut-offs, scorecard here Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now download their UGC NET 2020 NTA Score Card from the official webiste link provided. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like