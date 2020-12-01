Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada PM Justin Trudeau backs farmers' protest; Shiv Sena says India's internal matter

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Backing Indian farmers agitating against the new farm laws, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said, “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”

Noting that the situation is ‘concerning’, the 48-year-old leader said, “The news coming out of India about the protest by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs onging farmer protest in India, Watch the video|Oneindia News

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs onging farmer protest in India, Watch the video|Oneindia News 02:23

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has backed the Indian farmers protests raging in India. He said Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest, noting that the situation is concerning. He said the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is...

You Might Like