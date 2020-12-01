Canada PM Justin Trudeau backs farmers' protest; Shiv Sena says India's internal matter
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Backing Indian farmers agitating against the new farm laws, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said, “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”
Noting that the situation is ‘concerning’, the 48-year-old leader said, “The news coming out of India about the protest by...
Backing Indian farmers agitating against the new farm laws, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said, “Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”
Noting that the situation is ‘concerning’, the 48-year-old leader said, “The news coming out of India about the protest by...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like