Our internal issue not for your politics: Sena MP to Trudeau

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
"Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but Indias internal issue is not fodder for another nations politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine," tweeted Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member.
