Dilli Chalo protest: Shaheen Bagh`s Bilkis Dadi comes out to support agitating farmers; detained by Police, released later
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Bilkis Dadi, the woman face of the anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, came out to support the agitating farmers on Tuesday (December 1, 2020), but couldn't make her presence felt as she was detained by Police and released later.
