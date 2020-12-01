Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After brief cameo, police send Bilkis Dadi back from Singhu border

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Delhi Police were quick to send back 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi, who became the face of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, from the Singhu border after she made a cameo appearence at the Delhi-Haryana border on the outskirts of the national capital to extend her support to the protesting farmers.

"Bilkis Dadi was sent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Police detain Bilkis Dadi at Singhu Border during farmers' protests

Police detain Bilkis Dadi at Singhu Border during farmers' protests 01:11

 Police detained Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi in Delhi on December 01. She reached at Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana border) to join farmers' protest. Farmers continued their protests against the farm laws today.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram border amid farmers protest [Video]

Traffic congestion at Delhi-Gurugram border amid farmers protest

Heavy traffic was seen at Delhi-Gurugram border in view of farmers protest on November 30. Police personnel are overseeing the border area. DCP South-West, Ingit Pratap Singh said, "We haven't received..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Protesting farmers celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti at Delhi-Haryana border [Video]

Protesting farmers celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti at Delhi-Haryana border

On occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji protesting farmers sang 'gurbani' at Singhu border. They prayed at the protest site and also distributed sweets on the occasion. Farmers have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates [Video]

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates

The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police stop 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' Bilkis Bano from protesting at Singhu border

 Soon after she reached the border point to extend her support to the agitating farmers, she was stopped by Delhi Police personnel at the border.
DNA

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police detain Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano

 Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old who is known by the moniker "Dadi of Shaheen Bagh" as she reached the Singhu Border to join farmers...
IndiaTimes