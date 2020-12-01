After brief cameo, police send Bilkis Dadi back from Singhu border
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () The Delhi Police were quick to send back 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi, who became the face of the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, from the Singhu border after she made a cameo appearence at the Delhi-Haryana border on the outskirts of the national capital to extend her support to the protesting farmers.
Police detained Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi in Delhi on December 01. She reached at Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana border) to join farmers' protest. Farmers continued their protests against the farm laws today.
