You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President-Elect Biden Continues To Assemble Team



President-elect Joe Biden will be joined by more members of his team Tuesday, and they include more historic firsts. This comes following the resignation of a controversial member of the White House.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:44 Published 27 minutes ago Key states certify presidential election results



[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09 Published 18 hours ago President-Elect Joe Biden Announces New Members Of His Administration



CBS4's Skyler Henry reports this comes as President Trump continues to dispute the validity of the election result. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:00 Published 20 hours ago