Urmila Matondkar flaunts her Hindutva as she joins Shiv Sena

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Flashing her Marathi credentials and disclosing the love for Hindutva, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who attempted an unsuccessful run at last year's Lok Sabha elections from the Congress, joined the *Shiv Sena* on Tuesday. She denied striking any bargain in getting recommended by the Sena for the upper house from the...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena 01:09

 Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray on December 01. Matondkar, who fought Lok Sabha elections from North Mumbai from Congress party lost to BJP's Gopal Shetty last year.

