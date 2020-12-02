Cyclone 'Burevi' to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4: Weather office
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Cyclone Burevi is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. This is the second cyclone that is predicted to hit the state in a week. Last week, a very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, had battered the southern state.
A cyclone warning cage was mounted at Pamban bridge in view of cyclonic storm 'Burevi'. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 02 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and...
Speaking on cyclone 'Nivar', Deputy Director General of Meteorology (DDGM) at IMD, Chennai, Dr S Balachandran on November 27 informed that the rainfall will decrease in the next two days in Tamil Nadu..