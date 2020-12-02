Global  
 

Cyclone 'Burevi' to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4: Weather office

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Cyclone Burevi is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. This is the second cyclone that is predicted to hit the state in a week. Last week, a very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, had battered the southern state.

Burevi is unlikely...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone 'Burevi': Warning cage mounted at Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone 'Burevi': Warning cage mounted at Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu 01:11

 A cyclone warning cage was mounted at Pamban bridge in view of cyclonic storm 'Burevi'. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 02 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and...

