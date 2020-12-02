South Korea passes bill permitting BTS to postpone mandatory military service to age 30
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently earned their first Grammy nomination beside topping the Billboard Hot 100 and illboard 200 charts with their new song, Lie Goes On
The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently earned their first Grammy nomination beside topping the Billboard Hot 100 and illboard 200 charts with their new song, Lie Goes On
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources