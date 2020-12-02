Global  
 

South Korea passes bill permitting BTS to postpone mandatory military service to age 30

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently earned their first Grammy nomination beside topping the Billboard Hot 100 and illboard 200 charts with their new song, Lie Goes On
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: K-pop law allows BTS stars to delay military duty

K-pop law allows BTS stars to delay military duty 01:24

 South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognized K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30. Adam Reed reports.

