Call special session of Parliament to repeal farm laws: Farmers to government
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () The agitating farmers on Wednesday urged the Union government to convene a special session of the Parliament to repeal the three farm laws, besides threatening to hold a nationwide protest on December 5.
Addressing a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, said,...
Farmers continued their protest against Centre's farm laws at Delhi-Haryana border. Protesting farmers refused to entertain the government's invite of conditional talks. They have sought involvement of all 500 organisations in meeting with the Centre. Farmers' response came after the government...