Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Call special session of Parliament to repeal farm laws: Farmers to government

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The agitating farmers on Wednesday urged the Union government to convene a special session of the Parliament to repeal the three farm laws, besides threatening to hold a nationwide protest on December 5.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, said,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Protesting farmers refuse Centre's invite, seek involvement of all 500 groups

Protesting farmers refuse Centre's invite, seek involvement of all 500 groups 03:01

 Farmers continued their protest against Centre's farm laws at Delhi-Haryana border. Protesting farmers refused to entertain the government's invite of conditional talks. They have sought involvement of all 500 organisations in meeting with the Centre. Farmers' response came after the government...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers’ protest: Rahul slams Centre, traffic snarls in border areas l Updates [Video]

Farmers’ protest: Rahul slams Centre, traffic snarls in border areas l Updates

Farmers’ protest against the centre’s farm bills have now entered the 7th day. The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border led to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published
Gwalior farmers to march towards Delhi to join protest [Video]

Gwalior farmers to march towards Delhi to join protest

Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior farmers decided to march towards Delhi to join the ongoing protest. Farmers have intensified protests near national capital against Centre's farm laws. Government held third..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
Thousands of Farmers Disrupt India’s Capital to Protest New Laws [Video]

Thousands of Farmers Disrupt India’s Capital to Protest New Laws

For the fifth day, thousands of Indian farmers continued their protests against new agriculture laws, disrupting traffic and threatening to block all entry points to the nation’s capital of New..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 03:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Call special Parliament session to repeal new farm laws: Farmers to govt

 rotesting farmers on Wednesday demanded that the central government call a special session of Parliament to repeal the new farm laws and threatened to block...
IndiaTimes

Dilli Chalo | Farmers demand special Parliament session to repeal farm laws

 Farmers groups on Wednesday demanded that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre convene a special session of Parliament in order to repeal the t
Hindu

Centre to clarify misconceptions over farm laws in farmers meet

 As the farmers have agreed to hold talks with the Central government, a group of cabinet ministers would clear their misconceptions about the three farm laws...
Mid-Day