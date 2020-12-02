Global  
 

NDRF teams prepare as Cyclone Burevi set to strike coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said here on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "The cyclonic storm 'Burevi' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a...
News video: Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates 01:42

 A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view...

Mid-Day