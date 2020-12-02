NDRF teams prepare as Cyclone Burevi set to strike coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu tomorrow
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said here on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "The cyclonic storm 'Burevi' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a...
A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view...
Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December..