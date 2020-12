You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Man survives knife attack in Mumbai



A man in Mumbai survived a knife attack on a pedestrian bridge in the Kurla area on November 28. According to the information by the police, the attacker's intention was to cause grievous injury or.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published 2 days ago ‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) legal matter. He said, “All I know.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:57 Published 6 days ago 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: What happened 12 years ago on this day in Mumbai?|Oneindia News



On the 12th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai Terror Attacks, we pay our tributes to the martyrs and victims who lost their lives. on the night of November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:38 Published 1 week ago