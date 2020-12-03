Mahashay Dharampal Gulati of MDH Spices passes away at 98
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 98. Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital for the last three weeks. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. Gulati became synonymous with the brand owning to the popularity of MDH advertisements in which he was regularly featured.
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Indian businessman (born 1923)
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 98He breathed his last at 6 am on December 3 at Mata Chandan Devi Hospital in Delhi.
DNA
MDH (spice company)
