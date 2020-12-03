PM Modi pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad

China, Pakistan behind farmer protests: Haryana minister's claim amid talks



Haryana agriculture minister made a big claim while calling farmer protests illegitimate. Jai Parkash Dalal said that China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing protests. Dalal said some foreign powers 'do not like modi's face'. He said, “In the name of farmers, many people... Foreign powers like China, Pakistan, and other enemy nations are trying to destabilise (the country). Modi was not forcefully crowned king. PM Modi was given the mandate by the people. He still has the people's support.” The BJP leader made the claim even as Centre talks to protesting farmers. Another round of talks is scheduled on December 3 after December 1 talks remained inconclusive. Watch the full video for more details.

