PM Modi pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad

Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the country's first president Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, saying his simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people.
Haryana agriculture minister made a big claim while calling farmer protests illegitimate. Jai Parkash Dalal said that China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing protests. Dalal said some foreign powers 'do not like modi's face'. He said, “In the name of farmers, many people... Foreign powers like China, Pakistan, and other enemy nations are trying to destabilise (the country). Modi was not forcefully crowned king. PM Modi was given the mandate by the people. He still has the people's support.” The BJP leader made the claim even as Centre talks to protesting farmers. Another round of talks is scheduled on December 3 after December 1 talks remained inconclusive. Watch the full video for more details.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 02, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court (SC), HS Phoolka spoke on farmers' protest. Phoolka said, "Bar Council condemned the three farm laws and will write to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal them as it is against the farmers." "It is also against the lawyers as it bars the Civil Court's jurisdiction and won't let farmers get justice," he added.
