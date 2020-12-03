Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad

IndiaTimes Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the country's first president Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, saying his simple living and high ideals will forever inspire people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

China, Pakistan behind farmer protests: Haryana minister's claim amid talks [Video]

China, Pakistan behind farmer protests: Haryana minister's claim amid talks

Haryana agriculture minister made a big claim while calling farmer protests illegitimate. Jai Parkash Dalal said that China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing protests. Dalal said some foreign powers 'do not like modi's face'. He said, “In the name of farmers, many people... Foreign powers like China, Pakistan, and other enemy nations are trying to destabilise (the country). Modi was not forcefully crowned king. PM Modi was given the mandate by the people. He still has the people's support.” The BJP leader made the claim even as Centre talks to protesting farmers. Another round of talks is scheduled on December 3 after December 1 talks remained inconclusive. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:21Published
Bar Council condemns 3 farm laws, will write to PM Modi to repeal them: HS Phoolka [Video]

Bar Council condemns 3 farm laws, will write to PM Modi to repeal them: HS Phoolka

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 02, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court (SC), HS Phoolka spoke on farmers' protest. Phoolka said, "Bar Council condemned the three farm laws and will write to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal them as it is against the farmers." "It is also against the lawyers as it bars the Civil Court's jurisdiction and won't let farmers get justice," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Rajendra Prasad Rajendra Prasad Indian independence activist, lawyer, scholar and first President of India (1884-1963)


Related videos from verified sources

‘Opposition should show some grace’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Bihar verdict [Video]

‘Opposition should show some grace’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Bihar verdict

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has lashed out at the opposition parties for questioning the outcome of the polls in Bihar. He said the same Electronic Voting Machines were used even in the seats..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published
Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity [Video]

Watch: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 182-meter tall Statue of Unity on his 145th birth anniversary. PM Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
‘Like a father figure to me’: Watch PM Modi’s tribute to Keshubhai Patel [Video]

‘Like a father figure to me’: Watch PM Modi’s tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad. Keshubhai Patel was Gujarat’s CM from March 1995 to October 1995 and from March 1998 to October 2001...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Dog, mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat' by Narendra Modi, dies in Meerut

 'Rakesh', the PAC dog who found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', has died due to liver and kidney infection. The dog died on...
Mid-Day

Cyclone Burevi: PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, assures all support

 Prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all support for the state which is facing the threat of cyclone Burevi.
IndiaTimes

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajendra Prasad

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the country's first president Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary, saying his simple living and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •SeattlePI.com