Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM, assures all possible support from Centre
NDRF teams of have reached several places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the two states brace themselves for the cyclone.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Amarinder to meet Shah ahead of crucial talks between Centre and farmers on ThursdayPunjab chief minister Amarinder Singh will meet home minister Amit Shah at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the talks between the Centre and farmer leaders..
IndiaTimes
DGPs, IGPs meet begins; police's role in pandemic, cyber terrorism key focusAbout 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP from all states, union territories and central government are taking part in the four-day virtual meet, organised..
IndiaTimes
After high decibel campaigning, low voter turnout in GHMC pollsA high-decibel, no holds barred campaign involving a battery of BJP leaders such as Amit Shah versus the ruling TRS for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal..
IndiaTimes
National Disaster Response Force Indian specialized force
4-year-old falls into open borewell in UP's Mahoba, rescue operation underway
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:23Published
Kanyakumari braces for cyclone 'Burevi'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Kerala State in southern India
Enforcement Directorate raids PFI chairman, others in KeralaThe Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the premises of PFI chairman O M Abdul Salam and its national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram in Kerala as part..
IndiaTimes
'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:56Published
Tamil Nadu State in southern India
Cyclone Burevi: Red alert issued for 4 Kerala districts; NDRF deployed in Tamil NaduCyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and 4.
DNA
Kangana gifts puppy to sister Rangoli on birthday, names him Gappu Chandel
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources