Rajinikanth to announce political party on December 31, launch in January

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Superstar Rajinikanth said on Thursday that he would announce his long-anticipated political party on December 31 and launch it in January.

Announcing this in a tweet the veteran actor added: "In the upcoming assembly polls, with people's massive support, in Tamil Nadu, an honest, transparent corruption-less, secular and...
