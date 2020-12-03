Farm laws: Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () In a major development against farm laws, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and ex-union minister Shukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Thursday announced to return their Padma awards. Five term chief minister Parkash Singh Badal wrote to President about returning the Padma Vibhushan while Shukhdev Singh Dhindsa announced to write to the President by the evening. Badal had got the second highest civilian award in 2015 while Dhindsa had got Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the year 2019.
Agitating farmers on Wednesday said today's talks will be the "last chance" to call an emergency session of Parliament and recall the controversial farm legislations; Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh arrived in Delhi to meet Union home minister Amit Shah ahead of the next round of talks...
