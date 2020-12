Kamaal Karte Ho song: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's new single is beautiful to look at, but unbearable to hear Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Kamaal Karte Ho is completely ruined by Afsana Khan's voice and Goldboy's composition despite everything else falling in place, including Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's performances and some stunning visuals 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like