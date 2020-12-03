Global  
 

Bhopal gas tragedy widows' pension to be renewed, memorial to be set up

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Marking the 36th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Thursday , Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that pension would continue to be provided to the widows of the victims killed in the gas leak tragedy and a memorial built so that people could take lessons from the accident.

Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: MP CM suggests memorial for Bhopal gas tragedy victims on 36th anniversary

MP CM suggests memorial for Bhopal gas tragedy victims on 36th anniversary 01:55

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 03 attended 36th Bhopal Gas tragedy anniversary and paid tribute to the victims by observing a two-minute silence, and suggested that "we should soon build a memorial" for the grieving families so that the "world can learn a lesson" from...

