Bhopal gas tragedy widows' pension to be renewed, memorial to be set up
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Marking the 36th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy on Thursday , Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that pension would continue to be provided to the widows of the victims killed in the gas leak tragedy and a memorial built so that people could take lessons from the accident.
