Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas REVEALS Abhinav Shukla used to get pissed drunk and they even had to call the cops

Video Credit: desimartini - Published 1 week ago Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist 08:48 Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone. Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist, Abhinav Shukla. Fans also got to see many fights along the way in this race to finale. Here’s...