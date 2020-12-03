Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas REVEALS Abhinav Shukla used to get pissed drunk and they even had to call the cops

Bollywood Life Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas has made some shocking revelations about Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist

Bigg Boss 14 Day 62 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla Becomes The Second Finalist 08:48

 Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone. Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist, Abhinav Shukla. Fans also got to see many fights along the way in this race to finale. Here’s...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Challengers’ Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Walks Out Of The Show

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 06:00Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Evicted, Kavita Walks Out

Bigg Boss 14 had prepared us for a dhamakedaar week when Salman Khan had announced that the finale would be in a week and there would just be four contestants who would be progressing to the finals...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:03Published
Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14 [Video]

Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14

Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin Leaves The House Due To Medical Reasons. In other news Akshay Kumar has signed yet another film. He would be reuniting with Mission..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

'Bigg Boss 14': Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik FURIOUS; to sue Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit Biswas for 'sleazy messages' claims

 Vikas Gupta let Abhinav Shukla know about how Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas tagged him as a 'drunkard'
DNA

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's husband, Ronnit Biswas reacts on her rumoured comeback and fight with Rubina Dilaik [Exclusive]

 Bigg Boss 14: Ronnit Biswas, Kavita Kaushik's husband refuses to comment on whether she has returned home. This means that a surprise might be in store
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Preview: Rubina Dilaik breaks down after Kavita Kaushik passes serious accusations against Abhinav Shukla

 Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Preview: Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas are on the show to discuss about their allegations on Abhinav Shukla. Their argument...
Bollywood Life