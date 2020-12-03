Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas REVEALS Abhinav Shukla used to get pissed drunk and they even had to call the cops

Eijaz Khan recently became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14 after revealing his deepest secret and winning the immunity stone. Well last night, the controversial reality show got its second finalist, Abhinav Shukla. Fans also got to see many fights along the way in this race to finale. Here’s...
Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was one of the most popular and adored contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house, walked out of the show last night after host Salman Khan offered him a voluntary exit. Finalists..
Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin Leaves The House Due To Medical Reasons. In other news Akshay Kumar has signed yet another film. He would be reuniting with Mission..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06Published