You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Global Teacher Prize 2020: Indian teacher wins $1 million Disale made the extraordinary announcement that he will share half the prize money with his fellow Top ten finalists.

Khaleej Times 6 hours ago



Indian schoolteacher wins $1mn Global Teacher Prize for promoting girls’ education Ranjitsinh Disale from Maharashtra emerged the winner from 10 finalists from across the world for the annual prize founded by the Varkey Foundation.

Hindu 5 hours ago