Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At 1.6 billion doses, India No. 1 in deals for Covid vaccine: Study

IndiaTimes Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
India was leading the world in the number of "confirmed Covid-19 vaccine doses" for which orders have been placed. The latest global vaccine procurement analysis by Duke University, which has been tracking advanced commitments between countries and vaccine developers, put the European Union second and the US third.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid vaccine: 'Never said all Indians to be vaccinated,' says Union govt

Covid vaccine: 'Never said all Indians to be vaccinated,' says Union govt 02:36

 The Union government claimed that it never spoke of vaccinating the entire Indian population. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made the comment while addressing a press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic. Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava elaborated on the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

AP Top Stories December 8 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 8th: Britain begins COVID vaccinations; Trump administration missed chance to buy more vaccine; Senate leaders trade blame..
USATODAY.com
First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland

The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for theBelfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest. She receivedthe jab at the Royal Victoria Hospital in West Belfast on Tuesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic [Video]

Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people to receive the jab.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published

Here’s Why Vaccinated People Still Need to Wear a Mask

 The new vaccines will probably prevent you from getting sick with Covid. No one knows yet whether they will keep you from spreading the virus to others — but..
NYTimes.com
UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine [Video]

UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Duke University Duke University Private university in Durham, North Carolina, United States

Cleaning products 'affect gut microbiome in children' [Video]

Cleaning products 'affect gut microbiome in children'

Cleaning products are affecting the gut microbiome in young children, a new study by researchers from Washington State University and Duke University has discovered.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock [Video]

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published
Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Brexit deal: Significant differences still remain

 European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn..
WorldNews
EU-China: what economic relations in the “new normal”? [Video]

EU-China: what economic relations in the “new normal”?

The Covid 19 pandemic has disrupted international trade and economic relations. With the "new normal" we are already seeing changes taking place.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 58:25Published

Brexit: PM to meet EU chief in bid to save trade deal

 The UK and EU say "significant differences" still remain as the leaders prepare to talk face-to-face.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

The U.S. Plans Phased Allocation of Coronavirus Vaccines [Video]

The U.S. Plans Phased Allocation of Coronavirus Vaccines

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government has made deals to procure 100 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for US$1.95 billion and 100 million of Moderna's for US$1.5 billion, with options to buy..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:18Published
CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg On COVID-19 Vaccine, Surprising Deals [Video]

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg On COVID-19 Vaccine, Surprising Deals

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg discusses what the COVID-19 vaccine means to the travel industry, surprising rental car deals and getting passengers back on the Boeing 737 Max.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 06:53Published
Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries [Video]

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published