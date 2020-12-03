At 1.6 billion doses, India No. 1 in deals for Covid vaccine: Study
India was leading the world in the number of "confirmed Covid-19 vaccine doses" for which orders have been placed. The latest global vaccine procurement analysis by Duke University, which has been tracking advanced commitments between countries and vaccine developers, put the European Union second and the US third.
