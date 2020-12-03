At 1.6 billion doses, India No. 1 in deals for Covid vaccine: Study

First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland



The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for theBelfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest. She receivedthe jab at the Royal Victoria Hospital in West Belfast on Tuesday morning.

