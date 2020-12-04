Indian national pleads guilty to role in malware protection scam in US
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
A 33-year-old Indian man on Thursday pleaded guilty to the charges of participating in a computer protection services scam that defrauded Americans, many of them senior citizens, by telling them that malware had been detected on their computers.
A 33-year-old Indian man on Thursday pleaded guilty to the charges of participating in a computer protection services scam that defrauded Americans, many of them senior citizens, by telling them that malware had been detected on their computers.
|
|
You Might Like