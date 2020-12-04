Indian national pleads guilty to role in malware protection scam in US Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A 33-year-old Indian man on Thursday pleaded guilty to the charges of participating in a computer protection services scam that defrauded Americans, many of them senior citizens, by telling them that malware had been detected on their computers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

