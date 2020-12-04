Global  
 

'Not bound by service rules': Centre opposes lifetime ban on convicted politicians

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020
The Centre has opposed in the Supreme Court the amended PIL seeking imposition of lifetime ban on convicted politicians from contesting elections, saying the elected representatives are "equally bound" by law.

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, in his amended PIL, has sought lifetime ban on convicted persons including...
In SC, Centre opposes lifetime poll ban on convicted politicians

 The law ministry said unlike government servants, “there are no specific service conditions laid down in respect of elected representatives, even though they...
IndiaTimes