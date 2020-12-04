'Not bound by service rules': Centre opposes lifetime ban on convicted politicians Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Centre has opposed in the Supreme Court the amended PIL seeking imposition of lifetime ban on convicted politicians from contesting elections, saying the elected representatives are "equally bound" by law.



BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, in his amended PIL, has sought lifetime ban on convicted persons including... 👓 View full article



